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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Worker’s death sparks protest at factory gate in Barotiwala

Himachal: Worker’s death sparks protest at factory gate in Barotiwala

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A 20-year-old migrant woman, Mamta, a native of Badaun, died under suspicious circumstances at Shivalik Nagar in the Jharmajri industrial area of Barotiwala on Friday.

Her relatives staged a demonstration by placing the body at the company gate under the banner of the INTUC Federation. INTUC Federation state president Vikram Thakur and general secretary Harbans Rana were also present.

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Rana said Mamta had gone to work on Friday morning. The relatives alleged that she was hurt by the rude behaviour of two employees, following which she allegedly hanged herself inside a room.

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The family lodged a complaint with the police against the company management and demanded action against those responsible for her death. Rana alleged that the management failed to cooperate and did not provide information when asked for official details.

The Barotiwala police reached the spot during the protest and tried to pacify the relatives. The company management later agreed to provide financial relief of Rs 1 lakh, ESI benefit and legal compensation as per rules to the kin of the deceased, after which the relatives agreed to cremate the body.

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Police officials said two employees of the company had been summoned for questioning. The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at the Community Health Centre, Baddi. The police are investigating all aspects of the case.

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