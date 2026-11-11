Himachal: Year on, Akhara Bazaar residents still live in fear

More than a year after twin landslides on September 2 and 4 last year claimed 10 lives in the Inner Akhara Bazaar area of Kullu, residents say they are still waiting for the promised protection measures. They accuse the authorities of indifference, saying even Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s visit and assurances of immediate relief have not translated into action on the ground. Drainage work in the Math area above, construction of gabions and removal of precariously hanging debris over damaged houses remain pending.

Resident Anju said the CM had promised immediate relief, but neither adequate drainage nor protective gabions had been built and debris still hangs over their damaged homes. Senior resident Vivek said drainage in the Math area was the main issue, as water seepage from the Math hill was triggering landslides. Any landslide protection would be futile, he warned, unless proper drainage, especially along the cliff towards Inner Akhara Bazaar, was prioritised to check the seepage.

Another resident, Shashi, said the area had received very little rain this year, otherwise the results could have been catastrophic. She said the Kullu Municipal Committee had laid only temporary tarpaulins during the rainy season, which did not cover the entire slide area. About 1,000 people from some 200 families, living between the Laxmi-Narayan temple and the Jarait area, continue to live in fear, she said, adding that repeated assurances had produced nothing on the ground. The tarpaulins, she said, should now be removed so that vegetation can grow on the landslide-hit slope.

The seriousness of the situation came to the fore when a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team visited the affected sites in August and expressed concern that no substantial remedial work had been undertaken despite the passage of several months. Officials had said a fresh report would be prepared and submitted to the government, recommending that the necessary work start at the earliest.

Advertisement

The Jal Shakti Department has conducted a technical evaluation of the sewerage and drainage system in the Math area, especially along the cliff edge. It has prepared a Rs 8.38-crore detailed project report (DPR) for retaining walls and a Rs 7.27-crore DPR for sewerage and drainage. The drainage project has been cleared by the Project Assessment Committee (PAC), while the PAC and Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) processes are complete for the retaining wall. Clearance from the State Executive Committee has been pending for a long time and the TEC has reduced the cost of the retaining wall project to about Rs 4 crore.

Residents have demanded urgent attention and timely action to prevent further loss of life and property. Their hope has weakened further, they say, as the Chief Minister made no announcement on the issue during his recent visit to Kullu for the Dasehra festival.