Himachal Youth Congress holds protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; CM Sukhu also participates

PTI

Shimla, April 7

The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Friday evening took out a protest march against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. Chgief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Cabinet colleagues also participated in the march.

Carrying ‘mashaals' in their hands and holding placards, hundreds of Youth Congress workers marched from the party office to the Raj Bhavan and raised slogans in favour of Gandhi.

Taking a dig at the Crentre, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said the people of the country would remember the Modi government as the “destroyer of democracy”.

The BJP is afraid of the success of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is suppressing his voice, he said.

