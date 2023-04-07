Himachal Youth Congress holds protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; CM Sukhu also participates

Shimla, April 7
The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Friday evening took out a protest march against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. Chgief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Cabinet colleagues also participated in the march.
Carrying ‘mashaals' in their hands and holding placards, hundreds of Youth Congress workers marched from the party office to the Raj Bhavan and raised slogans in favour of Gandhi.
Taking a dig at the Crentre, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said the people of the country would remember the Modi government as the “destroyer of democracy”.
The BJP is afraid of the success of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is suppressing his voice, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, says Congress after Sharad Pawar statement that the Group was targeted
In an interview, Sharad Pawar came out in support of the Ada...
Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge
Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing
Women army officers allege discrimination in promotions; Supreme Court warns Defence Ministry of contempt action
‘We are putting you on notice. If this is not rectified, we ...
Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender
Giani Harpreet Singh called a special gathering at Takht Sri...
'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...