Himachali film ‘Khoonta’ to hit screens on September 18

A new Himachali film, Khoonta, written and directed by 32-year-old Anushi Sharma of Sirmaur, is set to hit cinema halls across Himachal Pradesh and the country on September 18. Sharma and film producer Mukesh Modi shared details about the film and its central themes here yesterday at a press conference.

They were accompanied by Raja Singh Malhotra, founder of the Himachal International Film Festival, Amit Bhatia, founder of Feet of Fire, and members of the film’s cast.

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Anushi said Khoonta was an attempt to portray the rich cultural roots of Himachal Pradesh while highlighting the impact of development and destruction taking place across the state. The film also weaves together the story of a woman and a river, with different characters and themes connected through the central idea of a “khoonta” (peg or post).

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Describing the film as more than just a cinematic project, Sharma said it reflects stories and concerns rooted in the lives of ordinary people. She said cinema provided an effective medium to bring important social and environmental issues before the public. She appealed to audiences to watch the film and support a story emerging from Himachal’s cultural and social landscape.

Mukesh said the film had already received recognition at several international platforms. Khoonta was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received an encouraging response from audiences. It has also won the Best Foreign Film Award at the London Independent Film Awards, the Best Indian Feature Film Award at the Indian Movie Awards and the Best Feature Film Award in Las Vegas.

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The film was recently screened in Norway and has also had two shows in New York, receiving appreciation at both locations.