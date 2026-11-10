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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal's Abhishek Awasthi scripts history, takes over as Mayor of Australia's Greater Bendigo

Himachal's Abhishek Awasthi scripts history, takes over as Mayor of Australia's Greater Bendigo

Awasthi, 43, belongs to Lower Samkhetar in Mandi town and his journey to Australia began in 2008, when he moved there to pursue higher education

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:07 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Abhishek Awasthi during his oath-taking ceremony in Australia's Greater Bendigo on November 9.
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Mandi-born Abhishek Awasthi has brought pride to Himachal Pradesh and India by taking over as Mayor of Greater Bendigo, a city in Australia's Victoria state. With his appointment for the 2026-27 term, Awasthi has become the first person of Indian origin to hold the mayoral position in the city.

Awasthi took the oath of office at a ceremony held at The Capital Theatre in Greater Bendigo on November 9. Following the ceremony, he formally assumed charge as Mayor for a one-year term. Andrea Metcalf has been elected Deputy Mayor.

After being chosen for the position, Awasthi thanked his fellow councillors for their support and expressed gratitude to his parents, relatives and all those who had supported him throughout his journey. He also said he would work to meet the expectations of Greater Bendigo residents.

Awasthi, 43, belongs to Lower Samkhetar in Mandi town. His journey to Australia began in 2008, when he moved there to pursue higher education. He enrolled at La Trobe University, where he completed studies in biotechnology and later earned a master's degree in bioinformatics. Alongside his studies, he also took up part-time work.

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Over the years, Awasthi continued to progress professionally and held several important positions in the Victorian state government. He became an Australian citizen in 2015 and lives in Greater Bendigo with his wife, Anima, and daughter, Agni.

Awasthi entered local government after winning the councillor's election from the city's Kennington Ward in November 2024. Greater Bendigo has nine wards. Following his election as a councillor, he became the first person of Indian origin to serve as Deputy Mayor for the 2024-25 term. During that period, he worked alongside then-Mayor Andrea Metcalf.

His unanimous selection as Mayor, just two years after entering the city council, marks a significant milestone in his public life and is being seen as a proud moment for Mandi and Himachal Pradesh.

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Awasthi's parents, who were present at the swearing-in ceremony along with other relatives, shared in the occasion. His father, Surender Pal, is retired from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), while his mother, Champa Sharma, is a homemaker.

Residents of Mandi have expressed happiness over Awasthi's achievement and congratulated him on reaching the mayoral office in Australia. His rise from Mandi to civic leadership in Greater Bendigo has become a source of inspiration and pride for people back home.

The milestone has sparked celebrations across Mandi, his hometown.

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Talking to The Tribune, Abhishek Awasthi stated that "I am truly honoured and humbled to have been elected Mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo. Thanks to my fellow Councillors for their trust and confidence, and to our community for the opportunity to serve."

“I am deeply grateful to everyone across India, particularly the people of Himachal Pradesh and my hometown Mandi, who reached out to congratulate me on this special occasion. I sincerely thank them for showering me with so much love, affection and warm wishes. Their encouragement and blessings mean a great deal to me,” said Abhishek Awasthi.

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