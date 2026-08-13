Himachal’s Ashok Anand elected secy-general of Indian Netball Federation

Ashok Kumar Anand from the state has been elected the secretary-general of the Indian Netball Federation (INF) in the elections held in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on August 9. Haryana sports administrator Hariom Kaushik was elected president. Anand’s election to the key national post is being seen as an achievement for Himachal Pradesh, which has produced several sports administrators who have served at the national level.

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Anand is a native of Khauda village in Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district. He has been associated with netball for over 25 years. He began playing the sport in 1999 and became an international-level umpire in 2007. He has represented India at several international competitions in various managerial, coaching and administrative capacities.

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His assignments included the 2012 Asian Championship in Sri Lanka, the 2013 Beach Netball Championship in Sri Lanka, Asian Championships in Brunei and Singapore, Youth Championship in Hong Kong, Men’s Asian Championship in Malaysia, Women’s Asian Championship in Singapore and the 2020 Asian Championship in Japan.

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He has also served as the convener of the Umpire Board at the National Games in Ahmedabad and Goa and as the competition director at the National Games in Uttarakhand in 2024.

Himachal Pradesh Netball Association president Bhupinder Singh said that Anand’s extensive national and international experience would provide him with an opportunity to contribute significantly to the development of the sport in India in the coming years.