Himachal’s Asiad bronze medallist Seema Kumari eyes 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

High on confidence after winning a bronze medal in the women’s 10,000-metre event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Himachal Pradesh athlete Seema Kumari is now setting her sights on a bigger goal — representing India at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, USA.

Seema was recently honoured by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for her achievement at the Asian Games.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Seema said representing the country at the Olympics was every athlete’s dream and she, too, was determined to make it a reality.

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“It is the dream of every athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, and my dream is also to represent our country in the next Olympics. Till now, no woman athlete from Himachal Pradesh has represented the country in athletics at the Olympics. I want to be the first one to do so and deliver a memorable performance,” she said.

She pointed out that Lalita Babar was the only Indian woman athlete to have represented the country in the Olympic final in athletics.

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“I will now participate in all competitions and make every effort to qualify for the Olympics,” she added.

Reflecting on her journey, Seema said she had been working hard towards her goals for the past 15 years and acknowledged the support of those who had stood by her.

“I also want to thank all the people who have supported me throughout my journey, as their support played a crucial role in making my dreams a reality,” she said.

She also thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for recognising the achievements of sportspersons. She said being honoured by the state government was a matter of pride and a major source of motivation for athletes.

“This honour is very important for every athlete. Being honoured by the state government serves as a great motivation for athletes to work much harder and bring more laurels to the state in national and international competitions,” she said.

Born on January 10, 2001, in Reta village of Chamba district, Seema’s journey has been marked by personal challenges. She lost her father at the age of 12, after which her family depended on farming and cattle rearing for its livelihood.

Her sporting talent came to light during school competitions, where she delivered impressive performances. In 2015, she was selected for the Sports Authority of India hostel in Dharamshala. Since then, she has continued to make her mark by winning medals at various national and international competitions.