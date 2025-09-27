Himachal’s Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve joins UNESCO’s global biosphere network

India’s Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve, Himachal Pradesh, has been included in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

It was announced at the 37th Session of the UNESCO’s International Coordinating Council — Man and the Biosphere.

Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve, perched high in the trans-Himalayan region of northern India, spans approximately 7,770 square km across the dramatic landscapes of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district.

Encompassing windswept plateaus, glacial valleys, alpine lakes and rugged high altitude deserts, it is one of the coldest and driest ecosystems in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

“As India’s first high-altitude cold desert biosphere reserve, it highlights the urgent need to safeguard mountain ecosystems facing tourism pressures and climate change. Current initiatives include snow leopard conservation, glacial lake monitoring, community-based climate resilience, and environmental education programmes that bridge indigenous knowledge with scientific research — ensuring the survival of this stark yet vibrant Himalayan sanctuary,” UNESCO said.

“With this addition, India now has 13 biospheres listed in UNESCOs’ World Network of Biosphere Reserves, which reflects India’s commitment towards biodiversity conservation and community-led sustainable development,” Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

The news comes just a day after India added two new Ramsar sites from Bihar — Gokul Jalashay in Buxar district and Udaipur Jheel in West Champaran district — to its network, bringing the total to 93.

Biosphere Reserves are recognised globally for their unique ecosystems and innovative approaches to sustainable living. Notably, India’s Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve is among the new additions.

“As the world faces growing climate and biodiversity crises, UNESCO Biosphere Reserves offer a powerful, yet underreported solution. These globally recognised areas are more than just protected land — they are living laboratories where communities, scientists and governments collaborate to find sustainable ways of living in harmony with nature,” UNESCO said.

With over 700 biosphere reserves across over 130 countries, spanning more than 7.4 million square km, these sites serve as models for balancing conservation and development — a blueprint the world urgently needs.

Every 10 years, the World Network of Biosphere Reserves – more than 2,000 stakeholders, including scientists, policymakers, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and conservationists — comes together to identify priorities, strengthen collaboration, and define a Global Action Plan and specific targets for the next 10 years – for example having at least one biosphere reserve in every UNESCO Member State.