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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal's Daulatpur twin tube tunnel likely to open within a month

Himachal's Daulatpur twin tube tunnel likely to open within a month

Project on Mataur-Shimla NH will reduce distance to Kangra by 7 km, cut travel time by 20 minutes

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Work underway at the 800-metre tunnel in Daulatpur.
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The much-awaited Daulatpur twin tube tunnel on the Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway is likely to become operational within a month, bringing significant relief to commuters by reducing travel time between Kangra and Daulatpur.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed nearly 90 per cent of the work on the Riyund Khud Bridge, the key missing link that had delayed the opening of the tunnel. The 800-metre long tunnel itself was completed nearly two years ago, but could not be opened to traffic because of the delay in completing the bridge.

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Once the bridge and associated works are completed, the tunnel is expected to be opened to traffic, marking a major milestone in the development of the Kangra-Shimla four-lane corridor. The opening of the tunnel will reduce the distance between Kangra and Daulatpur by around seven kilometres. More importantly, the journey, which currently takes nearly 30 minutes, is expected to be reduced to about 10 minutes, providing a major boost to connectivity in the region.

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The tunnel will help streamline traffic movement on this important highway stretch and provide motorists with a faster and more convenient route. For residents, commuters and commercial vehicles, the reduction in distance and travel time is expected to translate into considerable savings in fuel and operating costs. The new tunnel will also open the way for heavy vehicles and sleeper Volvo buses to Kangra valley. Earlier, due to narrow roads, these vehicles were unable to reach Dharamsala and Palampur.

With the tunnel having remained unused for almost two years despite completion, work on the Riyund Khud Bridge has assumed significance. The project is being viewed as a significant achievement for the NHAI, which has been executing several major engineering works on the challenging hilly terrain of HP.

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The opening of the Daulatpur tunnel will be another important step towards improving road connectivity between Kangra and Shimla and strengthening the four-lane highway network in the state.

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