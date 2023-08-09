Himachal's face-off with Centre likely over entry tax on tourist vehicles

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 8

After differences over water cess, the state government is likely to have a face-off with the Union Government over the imposition of entry tax on tourist vehicles registered in other states under the All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules, 2023, and operating in Himachal Pradesh.

To check Volvo buses plying illegally }We have imposed entry tax to check illegal plying of Volvo buses and other vehicles in the state that are causing revenue loss to the government. Many vehicles registered in other states are plying as Himachal carriage buses, hurting the business of buses and taxis registered in the state. Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister

The state government had recently decided that contract carriage buses and other tourist vehicles registered in other states under the AITP Rules, 2023, would have to pay additional taxes.

The state had prescribed Rs 3,000 per day, Rs 15,000 per week and Rs 50,000 per month tax for an ordinary/semi-deluxe/deluxe bus having a seating capacity of 13 to 32.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport has written to the Principal Secretaries (Transport) of all states not to levy any tax, including passenger tax or border tax, on vehicles covered under the AITP Rules, 2023.

SK Geeva, Under Secretary in the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has stated in the letter written to the Principal Secretaries (Transport) that it has come to the notice of the Union Government that several states/ Union Territories (UTs) have levied passenger tax/border tax/check post tax etc., on tourist vehicles covered under the AITP rules. The Central Government is empowered under Section 88 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to make rules for the purpose of promoting tourism and grant permits in respect of tourist vehicles valid for whole India.

The letter states that “the AITP Rules, 2023, were framed with the objective of ensuring seamless and hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles across the country on the strength of a permit issued on the payment of a prescribed fee. The permit fee collected under the AITP rules is disbursed among the states and UTs, as per the prescribed formula. In view of the above facts, the states and the UTs are advised not to levy any other tax on vehicles registered under the AITP Rules, 2023”.

The All India Motor Transport Congress has also opposed the Himachal Government’s decision to impose entry tax on tourist vehicles registered in other states under AITP rules.

