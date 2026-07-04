Himachal’s first wireless CCTV centre opened in Haroli

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday inaugurated ‘Aaina’, a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for the CCTV surveillance system in the Haroli Assembly segment, making it the first constituency in Himachal Pradesh to achieve complete road surveillance through a fully wireless network.

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Set up at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore at the office of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Haroli, the centre enables real-time monitoring of CCTV feeds from highways and roads across the constituency. The integrated system will help track criminal activities, monitor traffic congestion, detect traffic violations and facilitate the issuance of online challans.

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Addressing the gathering, Agnihotri said the facility marks a major step towards smart, technology-driven policing. He said 195 high-resolution cameras have been installed at 60 sensitive locations across Haroli, which shares an extensive border with Punjab. Any suspicious movement will immediately trigger an alert at the control room, enabling prompt action by the police.

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Describing ‘Aaina’ as the state’s first fully wireless command and control system, the Deputy Chief Minister said the centre has been equipped with 19 large LED screens for round-the-clock surveillance. The system can store CCTV recordings for up to three months and includes seven Intelligent Traffic Management Systems to improve traffic regulation and road safety.

Agnihotri also flagged off an interceptor vehicle that will be deployed for traffic management in Haroli. Sharing other development initiatives, he announced that a new Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) depot would soon be inaugurated in Haroli. He said a fleet of electric buses had been allocated for the area and new bus services would be introduced to Delhi, PGI Chandigarh, Shimla and AIIMS-Bilaspur.