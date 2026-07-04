DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal’s first wireless CCTV centre opened in Haroli

Himachal’s first wireless CCTV centre opened in Haroli

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inspects the newly inaugurated ‘Aaina’ Command and Control Centre at Haroli on Friday.
Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday inaugurated ‘Aaina’, a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for the CCTV surveillance system in the Haroli Assembly segment, making it the first constituency in Himachal Pradesh to achieve complete road surveillance through a fully wireless network.

Advertisement

Set up at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore at the office of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Haroli, the centre enables real-time monitoring of CCTV feeds from highways and roads across the constituency. The integrated system will help track criminal activities, monitor traffic congestion, detect traffic violations and facilitate the issuance of online challans.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Agnihotri said the facility marks a major step towards smart, technology-driven policing. He said 195 high-resolution cameras have been installed at 60 sensitive locations across Haroli, which shares an extensive border with Punjab. Any suspicious movement will immediately trigger an alert at the control room, enabling prompt action by the police.

Advertisement

Describing ‘Aaina’ as the state’s first fully wireless command and control system, the Deputy Chief Minister said the centre has been equipped with 19 large LED screens for round-the-clock surveillance. The system can store CCTV recordings for up to three months and includes seven Intelligent Traffic Management Systems to improve traffic regulation and road safety.

Agnihotri also flagged off an interceptor vehicle that will be deployed for traffic management in Haroli. Sharing other development initiatives, he announced that a new Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) depot would soon be inaugurated in Haroli. He said a fleet of electric buses had been allocated for the area and new bus services would be introduced to Delhi, PGI Chandigarh, Shimla and AIIMS-Bilaspur.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts