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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal's first women jail to come up in Mandi

Himachal's first women jail to come up in Mandi

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:43 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services will soon establish the state’s first dedicated jail for women in Mandi district. The facility will be developed in accordance with the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Model Prison Manual issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

On May 5, 2025, the state Cabinet had approved the shifting of the District Jail from Mandi to the newly constructed building at Nerchowk. It had also approved the conversion of the existing District Jail premises in Mandi into an Open Jail for women inmates.

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According to the government, male prisoners at present lodged in the Mandi jail will be shifted to the new jail complex being constructed at Nerchowk. At present, around 139 women prisoners are lodged in various jails across the state in separate barracks.

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In the proposed facility, undertrial prisoners and convicts will be housed in separate barracks. New women inmates will be kept separately from habitual offenders and those accused of serious crimes. Women jailers, deputy jailers and wardens will manage the internal administration, security and the overall functioning of the prison.

Special barracks will also be constructed for women prisoners who have their children with them. A separate crèche, away from the main barracks, will be established for children up to six years of age. It will have facilities for recreation, early childhood education and anganwari services, along with a separate pantry for preparing nutritious meals. A dedicated centre will also be set up to facilitate meetings between children and their family members.

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To ensure the physical and mental well-being of inmates, the prison will have a mini-hospital or dispensary equipped with basic facilities for gynaecological examinations, antenatal care and postnatal care. Counselling, yoga and meditation facilities will also be provided to help inmates manage stress.

Furthermore, women inmates will be trained in various vocational skills, including tailoring, embroidery, baking, food processing, handloom, handicrafts, computer skills and packaging.

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