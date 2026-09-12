Himachal’s first women-run water plant opens in Chopal

In a significant initiative aimed at making rural women economically self-reliant, Himachal Pradesh’s first women-run mineral water plant, “HIMJAL”, has been launched at Thana gram panchayat under Chopal Development Block in Shimla district. The plant will be operated and managed by women associated with the Mahila Gram Sangathan, Thana, under the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (HPSRLM).

The plant was inaugurated jointly by Chopal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Hem Chand Verma and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sushant Sharma.

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The project was established using Rs 13.80 lakh provided to the women as a loan through the HPSRLM. The amount was utilised to set up the mineral water plant and make necessary arrangements.

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The plant’s operation, management, marketing, packaging and other business activities will be handled by women associated with the Mahila Gram Sangathan. A one-litre bottle has been priced at Rs 11, making it more affordable than existing packaged water brands. On the occasion, Block Development Officer (BDO), Chopal, Vineet Thakur, said the initiative was an important step towards women’s empowerment, rural entrepreneurship and local employment generation.

He said the project would provide rural women opportunities for dignified and sustainable livelihoods in their own areas, helping them become economically self-reliant.

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“Additionally, the women will gain practical experience in entrepreneurship, business management, marketing, packaging and financial operations,” he said.

Congratulating the women on their new venture, he said the success of “HIMJAL” would serve as an inspiration for other Mahila Gram Sangathans and self-help groups.

He instructed the officials concerned and members of the Sangathan to ensure the smooth operation of the plant and pay special attention to drinking water quality, cleanliness, packaging and prescribed quality standards.