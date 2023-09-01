 Himachal’s former bar council chief appointed judicial member of Jammu CAT bench : The Tribune India

Himachal’s former bar council chief appointed judicial member of Jammu CAT bench

Rajinder Singh Dogra has also served as former Senior Additional Advocate General in Himachal

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, September 1

Himachal’s Former Senior Additional Advocate General and former chairman of the state Bar Council, Advocate Rajinder Singh Dogra has been appointed as a judicial member in the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Government of India.

Dogra has been practicing in the Himachal Pradesh High Court for the last 24 years. In 2008-09, he held the post of Deputy Advocate General and from 2009 to 2013, he worked as Additional Advocate General. Apart from this, he was elected member of Himachal Bar Council in the year 2011 and thereafter elected as Chairman in 2012. In 2020, he was once again appointed Senior Additional Advocate General in the Government of Himachal.

