Himachal’s free coaching initiative powers 32 JEE Main qualifiers, 6 crack Advanced

As many as 32 students from Himachal Pradesh’s government schools cleared the JEE Main examination this year, and six managed to cleared the JEE Advanced as well. Much of the credit for this strong performance goes to the ‘Super-100’ programme of Samagra Shiksha that prepares meritorious students from government schools for national-level competitive examinations.

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Under the initiative, students are provided free, high-quality coaching for prestigious examinations such as JEE and NEET. This programme enables talented students from economically weaker families to dream big and achieve them dreams despite financial challenges.

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Sonia Sharma, state coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, said that students, under the programme, were provided not only subject-specific coaching but also study material, regular assessments and special sessions designed to prepare them mentally for examinations. She further informed that since 2021, a total of 76 students have qualified the JEE examination through this programme.

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For the programme, students were selected through a state-level examination conducted by Samagra Shiksha. In the selection test held in September 2025, a total of 5,193 science-stream students from 850 government schools across the state participated. Out of them, 200 were selected. The selected students received a range of facilities completely free of cost, including live interactive classes, weekly and monthly tests, printed study materials, mentorship sessions and special crash courses. Besides, two residential boot camps were organised in October 2025 and January 2026, where students had the opportunity to receive face-to-face guidance from their teachers.

Rajesh Sharma, director of Samagra Shiksha, said the programme had emerged as a source of hope and a pathway to a brighter future for students from economically weaker families, who could not have afforded the high fees of private coaching institutes.

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“The success proves that students from government schools are equally capable of reaching the country’s top engineering institutions,” said Sharma, adding that ‘Super-100’ is not merely a coaching programme but a powerful platform that bridges the gap between talent and opportunity.