Agnihotri also flagged off 14 e-rickshaws for door-to-door domestic waste collection in 14 panchayats of the Haroli Assembly constituency. Describing it as the first phase of the cleanliness drive, he said more such vehicles would be inducted to cover the remaining areas. The vehicles have been provided under the Union government-funded Swachh Bharat Mission through the State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.

He said the initiative would promote cleanliness and better sanitation habits among rural residents, while the use of green fuel would help protect the environment. He also highlighted that Haroli has the state's first HRTC e-depot and said electric buses were being promoted for local routes.

The Deputy Chief Minister further announced that Rs 12.5 crore had been sanctioned for a new building at the Government School, Haroli, which has recently been brought under the CBSE curriculum. The design and drawings for the proposed building are ready.

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He also laid the foundation stone for a community building for ex-servicemen at Rora village. The project, estimated to cost Rs 3.5 crore, will provide space for meetings and social gatherings of serving and retired armed forces personnel. An enclosure will be dedicated to decorated soldiers of the constituency.

Agnihotri invited suggestions from ex-servicemen on the building's design, saying the project should reflect their aspirations. He added that there would be no shortage of funds for honouring those who guard the country's borders.

Caption: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri flags off a Volvo bus service between Haroli and Delhi at the Haroli bus stand on Sunday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma