Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal's higher reaches likely to witness another spell of snow on February 23

Himachal's higher reaches likely to witness another spell of snow on February 23

Dry weather conditions to prevail across the state till February 27, predicts MeT

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:49 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
Manali recorded a minimum temperature of 3.7°C. File
The higher reaches of Himachal are likely to witness another spell of fresh snow and rain on February 23, the state Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

According to the forecast, light snow and rain are very likely at isolated places in Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts, while the rest of the state is expected to remain dry. The department said that the maximum temperatures were likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C over the next few days, though no significant change was expected in minimum temperatures.

Dry weather conditions have also been forecast across the state till February 27.

Meanwhile, the weather remained mostly dry in Himachal during the past 24 hours. The minimum temperatures in most parts of the state were 2°C to 5°C above normal, ranging between minus 4°C and 13°C. The maximum temperatures were also above normal by 4°C to 6°C at many places, ranging between 4°C and 29°C.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8°C, Dharamsala (9.9°C), Manali (3.7°C), Kangra (10.3°C), Mandi (8.7°C), Solan (6.4°C), Bilaspur (10.5°C), Kalpa (2.4°C), Sundernagar (8°C), Bhuntar (7°C), Nahan (10.3°C), Paonta Sahib (13°C) and Kukumseri (minus 2.9°C).

Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 28.6°C, while Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at minus 4.4°C.

