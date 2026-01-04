The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness fresh snow as well as rain on January 5 and 6. As per the state’s Meteorological Department, snow along with rain is very likely to occur in Kinnaur and, Lahaul and Spiti district on January 5 and 6. Snow is also very likely to occur in the higher reaches of Kullu and Chamba districts on January 6, while weather will remain dry in the plains, lower and middle hills. Also, a yellow weather warning of dense fog has been issued for many parts of the state till January 8.

Additionally, minimum temperatures in the state are also expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C in the next few days, while maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2°C to 4°C in most parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the weather remained mostly dry across the state in the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures in most parts of the state were 2°C to 3°C above normal, ranging between minus 6°C to 8°C, while maximum temperatures in many places of the state were 2°C to 5°C below normal, ranging between 2°C to 19°C.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 3.6°C minimum temperature, while Dharamsala recorded 3.5°C, Manali (0.2°C), Kangra (6.6°C), Mandi (5°C), Solan (0.6°C), Bilaspur (7.5°C), Hamirpur (7.7°C), Kalpa (minus 3°C), Sundernagar (5.5°C), Bhuntar (0.8°C), Una and Nahan (5.5°C each), Paonta Sahib (8°C), Kufri (1.6°C), Narkanda (minus 0.1°C), Reckong Peo (minus 0.4°C) and Tabo recorded minus 6.1°C minimum temperature.

With 21.2°C maximum temperature, Bajaura village in Kullu district was the hottest place in the state, while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest with minus 6.3°C minimum temperature.