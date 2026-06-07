Himachal’s horticulture sector set for export push, says Commerce Ministry

Highlighting the immense export potential of agri and horticulture products produced in Himachal Pradesh, Monica Gaur, Director, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry here on Sunday said that the Union government has formulated a new strategy for the international export of agro-processed fruits, which will provide global opportunities for Himachal’s organic fruits.

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She was speaking during the stakeholder engagement workshop held at Fagu near Shimla which was organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (HPMC). The workshop was held on the theme ‘Export of Agricultural Processed Food and Beverage Products from Himachal Pradesh’.

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During her address, she said that there is a need to strengthen market linkages, value addition and export-oriented infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.

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Delivering the keynote address, Nitin Yadav, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce said that it was very important to connect Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector with global markets and maximising the benefits of various central government schemes aimed at boosting exports of high-value fresh and processed horticultural products.

D.C. Rana, Managing Director, HPMC said that linking farmers with processing and export value chains could increase their income and create new entrepreneurial opportunities in rural areas.

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During the workshop, detailed discussions were also held on assessing export potential for Himachal Pradesh’s horticultural products, particularly stone fruits such as plums, peaches, apricots, and cherries, along with value-added products derived from them. Establishing stronger links with international buyers, importers and overseas markets to boost exports were also discussed during the workshop. Along with this, stakeholders also discussed identifying opportunities for entrepreneurship in food processing, value addition, packaging, branding, marketing and export promotion.

The workshop was attended by senior officials from the union government, the Himachal Pradesh Government, HPMC, industry representatives, exporters, entrepreneurs, processing units, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and other stakeholders. Participants also discussed challenges related to market access, logistics, quality standards, product aggregation, post-harvest management, cold-chain infrastructure and export facilitation.