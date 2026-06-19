Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday asserted that his government would not enter into any agreement that compromises the interests of Himachal Pradesh and its people. Addressing mediapersons, he said safeguarding the state’s resources and ensuring a fair share in projects located in Himachal remained his government’s foremost priority.

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Referring to the proposed Medical Devices Park, Sukhu said the project, which Union Minister JP Nadda recently mentioned, was not beneficial for the state. He claimed that while the Centre had proposed assistance of Rs 100 crore for the project, Himachal was expected to provide land at a nominal rate of Re 1 per square metre and supply electricity at Rs 3 per unit for 10 years.

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“When the state itself has to purchase electricity at around Rs 7 per unit during winters, there is no justification for providing power at such subsidised rates,” he said.

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The Chief Minister alleged that the previous BJP government had failed to protect the state’s interests by allotting land worth about Rs 500 crore for merely Rs 1 crore while also waiving registration charges. He maintained that Himachal’s valuable resources could not be allowed to be transferred on such terms and reiterated that no agreement detrimental to the state would receive his approval.

Sukhu said he had clearly conveyed Himachal’s position on hydropower royalty during his recent meeting with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He argued that projects which had already recovered their investment costs should provide enhanced royalty to the state. He also demanded that hydropower projects be handed over to Himachal after 40 years of operation.

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Citing the Baira Siul project, which has completed four decades, the Chief Minister said if an extension of 20 years is granted, the state should receive 20 per cent royalty and the project should be transferred to Himachal after 60 years. “Water is the raw material and electricity is the finished product. Himachal deserves its rightful share,” he said.

On the Kishau-Yamuna Dam project, Sukhu claimed that the previous BJP government had agreed to bear the cost of generating 422 MW of power. He said his government refused to sign the agreement, arguing that states such as Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, which would benefit from the water supply, should bear the associated costs. As a result, he said, Himachal would now receive 211 MW of free power.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern that despite a Supreme Court order delivered 14 years ago, Himachal Pradesh is yet to receive Rs 4,200 crore in arrears from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

‘Policy decisions are government’s domain’

“The High Court has not stopped outsourced appointments because the Supreme Court has already removed the ban. Policy decisions are the prerogative of the state government. If there were shortcomings in the process, they could have been rectified,” he said