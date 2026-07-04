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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal's Jawali primary school reopens after two-day shutdown over land row

Himachal's Jawali primary school reopens after two-day shutdown over land row

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:22 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Residents remove the barbed-wire fencing blocking the entrance to Government Primary School at Soldha village, allowing classes to resume on Friday.
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The Government Primary School at Soldha village in the Jawali Assembly constituency reopened on Friday after remaining closed for two days, with villagers removing the barbed-wire fencing that had blocked its entrance.

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Students and teachers, who had returned after the month-long summer vacation on July 1, were shocked to find the school’s entrance barricaded with barbed wire, preventing access to the campus. The incident had triggered protests by local residents, who termed it an attempt to deprive children from underprivileged families of their right to education.

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According to villagers, Meena Devi, wife of late Sher Singh, erected the fencing after claiming that her family had won a case against the Education Department in the High Court over ownership of a portion of the land on which the school was established more than four decades ago. The land was reportedly donated by late Rameshwar Dutt of Kotla village for setting up the school.

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On Friday, residents gathered at the school and, in the presence of the Naib Tehsildar, Kotla, the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO), Kotla, and the pradhan of Soldha gram panchayat, removed the barbed-wire fencing, allowing classes to resume.

Megh Raj Jaswal, the newly elected pradhan of Soldha gram panchayat, said Sher Singh had challenged the ownership of the donated land several years ago. He alleged that instead of following the legal procedure for taking possession of the disputed land, Meena Devi forcibly removed the school’s entrance gate and blocked access by erecting the fencing.

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The gram panchayat and the School Management Committee have lodged a complaint at the Kotla police check post, seeking legal action against Meena Devi for allegedly attempting to take possession of land being used by a government educational institution.

Block Elementary Education Officer, Kotla, Des Raj said he had submitted a detailed report to the higher authorities. He added that his office had not received any High Court judgment or execution order relating to the disputed land.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jawali, Narinder Jaryal said that even if the claimant possessed a High Court judgment in her favour, blocking the school’s entrance without obtaining an execution order and informing the Education Department was not lawful. He said legal action was being initiated in accordance with the law.

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