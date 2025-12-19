Himachal’s Kullvi Whims earns global recognition with New York Times mention

Kullvi Whims-- a women-led self-help group from Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district--has gained international attention after being featured in a report by The New York Times.

The article highlights how common craft enterprises from India are making their mark on global platforms despite rising trade barriers, visa challenges and economic uncertainties.

The mention appeared in a recent New York Times piece examining the impact of tariffs and regulatory hurdles on global craft events such as the International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe, US.

While many artisan groups have struggled to participate due to escalating costs, Kullvi Whims was cited as a social enterprise continuing to showcase Himalayan craftsmanship on the international stage.

Championing Himalayan artisans globally

Founded in 2012, Kullvi Whims works with more than 300 women artisans across the Kullu valley. The collective supports traditional wool practices, from spinning and knitting to weaving, using indigenous sheep wool sourced directly from Himalayan shepherds. Co-founder Nisha Subramaniam, quoted in the New York Times report, said the group chose to pursue international platforms despite uncertainties around tariffs and currency fluctuations to ensure visibility for small-scale Indian artisans.

The report noted that policy shifts often hit handmade and small-batch producers the hardest. Kullvi Whims’ inclusion underscores how Indian craft collectives are navigating these challenges while sustaining livelihoods rooted in traditional knowledge.

From Himalayan pastures to world markets

The enterprise has established a complete local value chain, working closely with Gaddi shepherds who supply raw wool from high-altitude regions. The wool is hand-spun, naturally dyed using local materials such as walnut husk and madder, and crafted using techniques passed down through generations.

What began as a household tradition has evolved into a sustainable social enterprise connecting remote Himalayan villages with global buyers. Each product reflects not only skilled craftsmanship but also stories of landscape, migration and cultural heritage.

Heritage meets contemporary design

Kullvi Whims blends traditional Himachali motifs found in shawls, pattus and knitwear with contemporary design sensibilities. By reinterpreting heritage patterns without compromising authenticity, the collective has helped revive interest in indigenous wool and slow fashion.

Based in Naggar, the studio has become a hub for designers, artists and travellers seeking authentic Himalayan craftsmanship. Its growing international recognition—now reinforced by the New York Times mention—has further strengthened its role as a representative voice for India’s artisan communities.

The global spotlight coincides with increasing domestic recognition. Recently, Bollywood actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut visited the Kullvi Whims studio, interacting with women artisans and acknowledging their contribution to preserving Himachal Pradesh’s wool traditions. The visit highlighted how a small, women-led initiative from the mountains is steadily gaining resonance both in India and abroad.