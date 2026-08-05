Rich tributes were paid today to the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh and the state’s first Chief Minister on his birth anniversary at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja, statutory officers, staff and students offered floral tributes to the visionary leader whose foresight and leadership were instrumental in shaping Himachal Pradesh and securing its full statehood.

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Prof Baweja launched the university’s month-long plantation drive by planting an ornamental tree on the campus. During the drive, landscape and ornamental tree species will be planted at different locations across the university to further strengthen its green cover.

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Prof Baweja highlighted Dr Parmar’s visionary contribution to the development of agriculture, horticulture and forestry in Himachal Pradesh. He said it was a matter of great pride that the university bears the name of such a farsighted leader and that launching a plantation drive on his birth anniversary was a befitting tribute to his enduring legacy.

“Dr Parmar understood much before his time that the development of the hill economy could not depend on agriculture alone. By promoting horticulture, forestry and the cultivation of traditional hill crops, he laid the foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in the state,” said Prof Baweja.

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He urged the university’s scientists, officers and staff to continue working with dedication to carry forward Dr Parmar’s vision while ensuring that development remains in harmony with nature.

Prof Baweja also highlighted the university’s sustained efforts to enhance its green cover over the years. The initiative forms part of the university’s continued commitment towards environmental conservation, biodiversity enhancement and sustainable campus development.

The students presented a colourful cultural programme on the occasion.