DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal's Nauni university honours legacy of Dr YS Parmar with plantation drive

Himachal's Nauni university honours legacy of Dr YS Parmar with plantation drive

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice-Chancellor HS Baweja, staff and students offer floral tributes to Himachal’s first Chief Minister, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, on his birth anniversary at university in Nauni on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Rich tributes were paid today to the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh and the state’s first Chief Minister on his birth anniversary at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja, statutory officers, staff and students offered floral tributes to the visionary leader whose foresight and leadership were instrumental in shaping Himachal Pradesh and securing its full statehood.

Advertisement

Prof Baweja launched the university’s month-long plantation drive by planting an ornamental tree on the campus. During the drive, landscape and ornamental tree species will be planted at different locations across the university to further strengthen its green cover.

Advertisement

Prof Baweja highlighted Dr Parmar’s visionary contribution to the development of agriculture, horticulture and forestry in Himachal Pradesh. He said it was a matter of great pride that the university bears the name of such a farsighted leader and that launching a plantation drive on his birth anniversary was a befitting tribute to his enduring legacy.

“Dr Parmar understood much before his time that the development of the hill economy could not depend on agriculture alone. By promoting horticulture, forestry and the cultivation of traditional hill crops, he laid the foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in the state,” said Prof Baweja.

Advertisement

He urged the university’s scientists, officers and staff to continue working with dedication to carry forward Dr Parmar’s vision while ensuring that development remains in harmony with nature.

Prof Baweja also highlighted the university’s sustained efforts to enhance its green cover over the years. The initiative forms part of the university’s continued commitment towards environmental conservation, biodiversity enhancement and sustainable campus development.

The students presented a colourful cultural programme on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts