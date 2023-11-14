Himachal's oldest voter dies at 105

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 13

Ganga Devi, the oldest voter of Himachal Pradesh and aunt of BJP chief JP Nadda, passed away at her home in Kullu today. She was 105.

Ganga Devi was honoured by the Election Commission as the oldest voter during the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

The doctor looking after her said that she had some swelling a couple of days back but had recovered.

He said in the morning after breakfast, she suffered a cardiac arrest during a nap and breathed her last.

Nadda also arrived at Kullu and took her mortal remains to their native Ohar village in Bilaspur for the last rites. Addressing mediapersons, he said it was his aunt’s desire to be cremated at her native place.

He said that she was a source of inspiration for society as she was actively engaged in social work.

State BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar, regional incharge Saudan Singh, state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma expressed condolences to the family.

#BJP #JP Nadda #Kullu