Himachal’s power policy may add Rs 550 crore to electricity board bill

The Himachal Pradesh Government’s decision to withdraw equity power from SJVN’s Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur hydroelectric projects for sale to other states at higher rates could increase the annual power purchase cost of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) by more than Rs 550 crore, according to the HPSEBL Employees and Pensioners Joint Action Committee.

The committee has warned that the additional expenditure could eventually be passed on to consumers through higher electricity tariffs when the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) determines the board’s tariff for the next financial year.

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“The additional cost incurred by the board will be passed on to consumers when HPERC determines the tariff next year, as per the norms,” said HL Verma, co-convener of the Joint Action Committee. Senior HPSEBL officials declined to comment on the committee’s claims when contacted.

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The government withdrew the equity power allocated to HPSEBL at the beginning of the current financial year, opting to sell it directly to other states at higher rates through the Directorate of Energy. The move could leave the board dependent on more expensive open-market purchases to meet domestic demand, particularly during the winter months when Himachal Pradesh faces a seasonal power deficit.

According to Verma, HPSEBL received 2,153 million units of equity power at an average tariff of Rs 2.88 per unit during the previous financial year. Of this, around 800 million units were available during winter, providing an important source of relatively inexpensive electricity when demand rises.

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Verma said the withdrawal would affect the board’s power procurement strategy in two ways. During summer, the loss of equity power would reduce its capacity to participate in power banking arrangements, under which surplus electricity is supplied to other states and returned during winter when demand increases.

With reduced power banking capacity, the board could be forced to purchase electricity from the open market at significantly higher rates to bridge the winter supply gap.

“Replacing this relatively inexpensive power with market purchases at around Rs 10 per unit could result in additional expenditure of over Rs 550 crore,” Verma claimed.

He argued that the financial gains the government expects from selling equity power to other states could be offset by the increased cost of meeting Himachal’s own electricity requirements.

The committee has urged the state government to reconsider the decision, warning that higher procurement costs could increase HPSEBL’s aggregate revenue requirement and ultimately translate into higher tariffs for consumers.

The potential financial impact, however, remains a claim made by the committee, with the board’s official position yet to be ascertained.