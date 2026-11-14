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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal's remote Pangi valley cut off as Sach Pass shuts

Himachal's remote Pangi valley cut off as Sach Pass shuts

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Higher reaches of the Pangi valley after fresh snowfall. Mani Verma
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Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Chamba district has intensified the cold wave and forced the closure of the Bairagarh-Sach Pass-Killar road, snapping the direct road link between the tribal Pangi valley and the district headquarters.

Sach Pass received nearly two feet of snow during the intervening night, making the route unsafe for vehicular movement. The administration has suspended traffic as a precautionary measure, and the road is unlikely to reopen until weather conditions improve.

The PWD, however, is keen to restore connectivity at the earliest. Jeet Singh Thakur, Superintending Engineer, PWD, Dalhousie Circle, said the department would make every possible effort to reopen the road once conditions become favourable so that residents of Pangi do not face prolonged inconvenience.

He said the department would also endeavour to keep the Sach Pass road operational until December. Last year, the route was closed for the winter season on October 3.

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“Sach Pass is the shortest and most direct road connecting Pangi with Chamba. We will make every possible effort to keep it open for a longer period so that people do not face inconvenience,” he said.

Situated at an altitude of around 14,500 feet, Sach Pass is highly vulnerable to heavy snowfall during winter. Its closure once again exposes the geographical isolation of Pangi. While Killar is around 170 km from Chamba via Sach Pass, residents will now have to travel through Kullu-Manali or Jammu and Kashmir, covering nearly 580-650 km. A journey of a few hours can consequently stretch into two to three days.

Meanwhile, the higher mountain ranges of Bharmour have also received fresh snowfall, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures across the tribal belt. Cold winds have further intensified the chill, particularly during mornings and evenings.

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While the fresh snow has transformed the mountain landscape, residents, farmers and livestock owners have begun preparing for the approaching winter and adjusting their daily routines to cope with the falling mercury.

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