DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal's Sach Pass Road reopens after 2-day closure, brings relief to Pangi residents

Himachal's Sach Pass Road reopens after 2-day closure, brings relief to Pangi residents

Motorists have been advised to assess road conditions before travelling and drive with extreme care on icy stretches

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:19 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PWD workers and machinery at work during a snow-clearance operation on Sach Pass.
Advertisement

Sach Pass, the vital road link connecting the remote Pangi valley with Chamba, has reopened for small 4×4 vehicles after a two-day closure triggered by heavy snowfall.

Public Works Department officials said machinery was deployed from both the Pangi and Bairagarh sides to reopen the road.

Advertisement

However, frozen water and icy patches continue to make the high-altitude route treacherous, officials said. Motorists have been advised to assess road conditions before travelling and drive with extreme care on icy stretches.

Advertisement

The pass closed to traffic on October 15 following heavy snowfall in the region. Its reopening offers relief to Pangi residents, who face arduous journeys whenever the mountain route becomes impassable. During such closures, they are forced to travel via Manali or Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, with the detour stretching to around 600 km.

Situated at an altitude of around 4,414 metres, Sach Pass is a crucial link between Pangi Valley and the Chamba headquarters. The 170-km route is the shortest link between Chamba and Pangi, making it crucial for facilitating the movement of essential supplies to the remote tribal region.

Advertisement

The road winds through rugged mountains, steep gradients and narrow stretches, making it particularly vulnerable to snowfall and freezing temperatures. Even after fresh snow stops, water on the road can freeze into slippery patches, increasing the risk of vehicles skidding.

For Pangi residents, the pass is more than a mountain road; it is a vital connection to the outside world. Its closure disrupts routine travel, delays the transportation of essential commodities and places an additional burden on people needing urgent medical care or other services.

Photo: PWD workers and machinery during snow-clearance operation on Sach pass road.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts