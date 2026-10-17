Sach Pass, the vital road link connecting the remote Pangi valley with Chamba, has reopened for small 4×4 vehicles after a two-day closure triggered by heavy snowfall.

Public Works Department officials said machinery was deployed from both the Pangi and Bairagarh sides to reopen the road.

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However, frozen water and icy patches continue to make the high-altitude route treacherous, officials said. Motorists have been advised to assess road conditions before travelling and drive with extreme care on icy stretches.

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The pass closed to traffic on October 15 following heavy snowfall in the region. Its reopening offers relief to Pangi residents, who face arduous journeys whenever the mountain route becomes impassable. During such closures, they are forced to travel via Manali or Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, with the detour stretching to around 600 km.

Situated at an altitude of around 4,414 metres, Sach Pass is a crucial link between Pangi Valley and the Chamba headquarters. The 170-km route is the shortest link between Chamba and Pangi, making it crucial for facilitating the movement of essential supplies to the remote tribal region.

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The road winds through rugged mountains, steep gradients and narrow stretches, making it particularly vulnerable to snowfall and freezing temperatures. Even after fresh snow stops, water on the road can freeze into slippery patches, increasing the risk of vehicles skidding.

For Pangi residents, the pass is more than a mountain road; it is a vital connection to the outside world. Its closure disrupts routine travel, delays the transportation of essential commodities and places an additional burden on people needing urgent medical care or other services.

Photo: PWD workers and machinery during snow-clearance operation on Sach pass road.