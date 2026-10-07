In a significant feat, Mountaineer Sachin Gangta, founder of Himalayan Gypsie has successfully completed Project Changthang, a 21-day high-altitude expedition across the remote Changthang region of Ladakh, scaling 25 peaks above 6,000 metres (m) between September 10 and 30.

Gangta undertook the expedition with Padma Namgayal, who accompanied him as guide, with both completing all 25 summit ascents. During the expedition, the team covered more than 200 km, spent 16 days on summit climbs and recorded a cumulative elevation gain of more than 18,000 m.

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The highest camp was established at approximately 5,560 m, with the expedition involving prolonged movement and camping in extreme cold, strong winds, low oxygen availability and challenging terrain. For Gangta, the number 25 also carried a deeply personal meaning. Born on February 25, he chose 25 peaks as the defining objective of Project Changthang.

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Speaking about his feat, Gangta said, “I come from a place where the mountains are part of who we are. For me, this expedition was never just about counting summits. I wanted to take something personal from my place and carry it into the high mountains of Ladakh — 25 peaks for my birth date. When you are standing above 6,000 m, the number stops being important; what matter is whether you have the strength, discipline and humility to take the next step. Completing all 25 is something I will always carry with pride, especially as someone from Shimla and Himachal,” said

The expedition took the climbers through the remote and challenging terrain of Changthang, a high-altitude plateau region of Ladakh with an average elevation of around 4,500 m.

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The summit objectives included Karzok Kangri, Mentok Kangri Trio 1, 2 and 3, Gyama South, Gyama South East, Gyama Central, Gyama East, Yalung Nong, Pologonka, Yalung Nong South, Kyagar Kangri, Chalung North, Spangnak Kangri, Spangnak Kangri North, Thugje, Chomo Chonkar 1 and 2, Sirsi Kangri, Zes Ri, Point 6250, Point 6270 and Point 6075, followed by the final climbs of UT Kangri and NDS Kangri. Among the highest points reached during Project Changthang were Chalung North at 6,405 m, Pologonka at 6,390 m, Spangnak Kangri North at 6,380 m and Spangnak Kangri at 6,370 m.

He said that Project Changthang was also undertaken in memory and inspiration of Nirmal Purja, popularly known as Nims Dai. Gangta has drawn inspiration from Purja’s approach to high-altitude mountaineering and his determination to take on demanding challenges in some of the world’s highest mountains.