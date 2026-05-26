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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal's Sirmaur records 83.41% polling as differently-abled voter crawls 4 km to cast vote

Himachal's Sirmaur records 83.41% polling as differently-abled voter crawls 4 km to cast vote

Dula Ram’s determination and humane election scenes from the Trans-Giri region emerge as defining images of Panchayati Raj polls in Sirmaur

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Pankaj Sharma
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 09:31 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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Differently-abled Dula Ram from Tatiyana Panchayat (Shillai) crawled nearly 4 km to cast his vote on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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Democracy witnessed both remarkable voter participation and deeply emotional moments in Sirmaur district during the first phase of Panchayati Raj Institution elections on Tuesday, where the district recorded an impressive 83.41 percent voter turnout.

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According to District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma, a total of 1,10,695 voters exercised their franchise out of 1,32,708 eligible voters across 94 gram panchayats and 588 wards. Male voter turnout stood at 83.52 percent, while 83.29 percent of women voters participated in the democratic exercise.

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Among various development blocks, Kamrau’s Tilordhar region recorded the highest turnout at 86.80 percent, followed closely by Dadahu at 86.77 percent. Polling remained peaceful across all centres, with enthusiastic participation from first-time voters, women, senior citizens and differently-abled electors.

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Amid the large-scale polling, one emotional image from the Trans-Giri region captured the true spirit of democracy. Differently-abled voter Dula Ram from Ward No. 5 Titiyana became a symbol of determination after crawling nearly four kilometres on rocky terrain under intense heat to reach the polling station.

Without a wheelchair or external support, Dula Ram moved on his knees through difficult paths simply to exercise his constitutional right. His determination left voters and polling officials deeply moved.

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“Physical disability cannot stop a citizen from performing his democratic duty,” he said after casting his vote. “If I can reach the polling booth on my knees, every able-bodied person should definitely vote.”

Another touching scene emerged from Shillai, where SDM Shillai, Jaspal, was seen accompanying an 86-year-old woman voter to the polling booth by holding her hand. The gesture reflected compassion and dignity in the democratic process, turning voting into a moment of care and respect for senior citizens.

These powerful moments have now become the defining images of the elections in the Trans-Giri belt, reminding society that the true strength of democracy lies not only in numbers, but in humanity, determination and participation.

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