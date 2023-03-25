Himachal’s TB testing rate highest in country: Governor

Shimla, March 24
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla virtually joined the ‘One World TB Summit 2023’ organised in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Shukla said, “The TB testing rate in the state is the highest in the country. Therefore, the state is achieving the highest TB notification rate.”
He said TB elimination programmes were being successfully implemented in the state through one TB sanatorium, 12 district tuberculosis centres, 78 tuberculosis units, 239 microscopic centres, one Intermediate Reference Laboratory (IRL) and two Culture and Drug Susceptibility Test (C&DST) labs in the state.
