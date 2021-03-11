Himachal's teacher-student ratio high: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 18

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said Himachal had shown the upward trend in literacy and the teacher-student ratio was also high.

In a press statement, Govind Thakur condemned the Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia for speaking against the education system of the state. Sisodia had termed the system of Himachal poor, which irked the BJP.

Govind Thakur said, “Sisodia insulted not only the education system of the state but also teachers, parents and students. Doing politics in the name of education shows narrow mindset of the AAP leader.”

“There is a big difference between the words and the deeds of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. They can only preach, it is not their habit to practise it. They are trying to mislead the people on the education system for political gains. The people are aware and they know well about their tactics,” he added.