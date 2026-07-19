Himalaya NITI Abhiyan urges Sukhu govt to halt sale of highly hazardous pesticides

The Himalaya NITI Abhiyan has submitted a formal representation to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging the state government to take immediate action against the sale and use of highly hazardous pesticides (HHPs), particularly paraquat dichloride, citing growing concerns over public health, farmer safety, and environmental protection.

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The appeal comes in the wake of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare issuing a draft gazette notification on July 10, proposing a nationwide ban on paraquat dichloride due to its extreme acute toxicity and its involvement in numerous fatal poisoning cases. The organisation described the draft notification as a historic opportunity for Himachal Pradesh to emerge as a national leader in promoting safe and sustainable agriculture.

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In its representation, the organisation appreciated the recent clarification issued by the Directorate of Horticulture that highly toxic pesticides are not recommended in the state’s apple spray schedule. However, it pointed out that a major gap still exists because paraquat and several other highly hazardous pesticides continue to be freely available through pesticide dealers across Himachal.

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Guman Singh, convener of the Himalya Niti Abhiyan, said, “Considering that the Centre has invited public comments on the draft notification within a 30-day period, the Himalaya NITI Abhiyan has requested the state government to act without delay. We have urged the government to invoke Section 27 of the Insecticides Act, 1968, to immediately suspend the retail sale and distribution of paraquat dichloride across Himachal for an initial period of 60 days.” He said, “The organisation has also called upon the state to officially endorse the proposed national ban before the Centre and to expedite the pending petition before the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) seeking the phase-out of other highly hazardous pesticides, including monocrotophos, chlorpyrifos, glyphosate, zinc phosphide and carbofuran.”

Guman said CM Sukhu had acknowledged in the Vidhan Sabha that toxic agrochemicals posed a serious threat to public health and environment.