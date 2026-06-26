Himalayan climate resilience training programme begins in Dharamsala

A month-long national training and internship programme aimed at building awareness and expertise among youth on climate change adaptation, water security and disaster risk reduction in the Himalayan region began in Dharamsala on Thursday.

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The HIM-CARE Plus (Himalayan Climate Adaptation and Resilience Education) programme is being jointly organised by the Department of Geography, HNB Garhwal University, Srinagar (Uttarakhand), and the Centre of Himalayan Research, Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi. The training and internship programme will continue till July 22.

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Addressing the inaugural session as chief guest, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa stressed the importance of scientific thinking and community participation in tackling environmental challenges. He said complex issues such as climate change, water scarcity and disaster management require the collective efforts of researchers, experts and local communities.

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“Knowledge sharing, scientific research and community engagement are essential for developing effective solutions suited to local conditions,” Bairwa said. He expressed confidence that such initiatives would inspire young participants to contribute towards the conservation of the Himalayan ecosystem and promote climate-resilient development.

Programme Director Prof MS Panwar highlighted the significance of scientific water management and springshed conservation in Himalayan regions. He said the availability of water resources largely depends on geological formations and rock structures, and stressed the need to identify recharge zones for the sustainable management of natural springs.

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Prof BW Pandey of the Centre for Himalayan Studies said understanding the Himalayas requires direct engagement with its geography, environment and communities. He described the Himalayas as one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems, facing increasing threats from climate change, unplanned development and changing land-use patterns.

He warned that rapidly melting glaciers and rising temperatures pose serious challenges to the region, as Himalayan glaciers are a major source of water for millions of people. Conservation of natural resources through responsible and balanced use, he said, is critical for safeguarding the future of the Himalayas.

The programme includes practical training on climate change adaptation, springshed management, water security, water quality assessment, GIS and GPS-based mapping, meteorology, disaster risk reduction and village-level climate action planning. Participants will also undertake field visits in selected areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and engage with local communities to gain hands-on experience.