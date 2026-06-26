Himalayas under siege When development becomes the disaster

The Himalayas evoke images of snow-clad peaks touching the sky, mighty rivers like the Ganga and Sindhu originating from their glaciers, lush alpine meadows spread across mountain slopes, dense forests teeming with wildlife and valleys laden with apples, pomegranates and other fruits. The region is home to sages and ascetics, rich biodiversity, rare medicinal herbs and simple, warm-hearted mountain communities. With cool breezes offering respite from the scorching summer heat of the plains, the Himalayas naturally attract travellers seeking peace, beauty and rejuvenation amid nature.

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Yet, beyond this picturesque image lies a more complex reality. Mountains may appear enchanting from a distance, but life in the hills is marked by challenges that are often invisible to outsiders. As connectivity has improved and roads have reached remote corners, tourist arrivals have surged across the Himalayan region. While the tourism boom has generated employment and income for local communities, it has also created serious pressures on fragile ecosystems and civic infrastructure.

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Overtourism has emerged as a growing concern in many hill destinations. During peak seasons, roads remain clogged with vehicles, public services come under strain and local residents often struggle to access basic amenities. At times, the sudden influx of visitors also creates law-and-order challenges. More importantly, the increasing number of vehicles is contributing to deteriorating air quality and rising carbon emissions, further accelerating climate change in an already vulnerable region.

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The Himalayas are warming at a rate higher than the national average. Rising temperatures are causing glaciers to melt rapidly, increasing the risk of glacial lake formation. These lakes, when breached suddenly, unleash devastating floods downstream. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed several such disasters over the past three years, resulting in widespread destruction of lives, livelihoods and infrastructure. As another monsoon season approaches, anxiety is once again mounting among mountain communities.

The challenge is not limited to climate change alone. Waste management has become a major environmental concern. In Himachal Pradesh, municipal bodies generate around 342.35 tonnes of dry waste every day, much of which is not disposed of scientifically. Nearly 60 per cent of this waste ends up in landfills, where it produces methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. Open burning of waste releases toxic pollutants into the atmosphere, contaminates rivers and streams, and gradually degrades soil fertility.

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At the same time, infrastructure development in the Himalayan region often overlooks the ecological fragility of mountain landscapes. Road-widening projects involving extensive hill cutting, unscientific construction practices, indiscriminate deforestation and the diversion of forest land for large projects are destabilising slopes and weakening natural ecosystems. Excessive exploitation of rivers for hydropower projects is further altering natural drainage systems. Experts increasingly warn that such interventions may be contributing to the growing frequency and intensity of cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods.

Ironically, many of the activities undertaken in the name of development are now threatening the very lives and livelihoods they are meant to improve. Human-wildlife conflict is increasing as shrinking habitats force animals closer to settlements and farmlands. Crop losses have compelled many villagers to abandon agriculture altogether, leading to migration and the gradual decline of traditional mountain livelihoods.

The Himalayan region today finds itself at a critical juncture, caught between the need for economic development and the imperative of environmental protection. The solution lies not in halting development but in redesigning it through mountain-specific models that recognise the unique vulnerabilities of the region. This calls for innovation, scientific planning and climate-resilient infrastructure. It will also require greater financial commitment, particularly when a large share of public expenditure continues to be absorbed by operational costs rather than long-term ecological safeguards.

Protecting the Himalayas demands a careful balance between development and ecological stewardship. Tourist inflows must be regulated through carrying-capacity assessments and responsible tourism practices. Infrastructure projects should be guided by scientific studies and local ecological conditions. Climate-smart development, advanced disaster-monitoring systems, sustainable agriculture and community-led conservation efforts must become central to future planning.

The devastating floods that ravaged Himachal Pradesh and left thousands displaced continue to cast a long shadow. Even three years later, rehabilitation of many affected families remains incomplete. Unless policymakers recognise the limits of the Himalayan ecosystem and adopt a mountain-sensitive approach to development, man-made disasters will continue to recur with increasing intensity. The future resilience of the Himalayas depends on decisions taken today.