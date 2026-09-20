Himachal: Manimahesh Yatra culminates with 2nd royal bath, draws 80K pilgrims

The annual Manimahesh Yatra concluded on Saturday with the second royal bath at the sacred lake in Chamba district. Around 80,000 devotees undertook the pilgrimage this year — the district administration is yet to release the final figure of pilgrims who participated in the yatra.

The second royal bath began on Friday afternoon, following the age-old tradition of the priests and religious functionaries crossing the Manimahesh lake after seeking permission from the local deity, Kartik Swami.

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The pilgrimage formally concluded with the completion of the Radhashtami royal bath on Saturday. An estimated 20,000 devotees took the holy dip during the second royal bath.

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The Manimahesh Yatra began on September 4, coinciding with Janmashtami, and continued for more than two weeks. The footfall this year remained lower than in previous years, largely due to tighter regulations introduced by the district administration in accordance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines aimed at regulating the pilgrimage and protecting the fragile high-altitude environment of the area.

The administration had also tightened arrangements in the wake of the last year’s disaster when cloudbursts and flashfloods had caused extensive damage along the route and left more than 15,000 devotees stranded. This year’s restrictions included regulated pilgrim movement and tighter controls on the number of devotees allowed to proceed towards the lake at any given time.

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Despite the restrictions, the pilgrimage retained its religious significance, with devotees travelling from across Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states to pay obeisance at the Manimahesh Lake, located at an altitude of around 4,085 m.

The successful completion of the yatra brought to an end one of Himachal Pradesh’s most significant annual high-altitude pilgrimages, with the administration, police, health teams, rescue personnel and local volunteers involved in managing the movement and safety of pilgrims.