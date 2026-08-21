HIMCARE probe puts Himachal MLA Janak Raj in spotlight

BJP MLA from Bharmour and former Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Dr Janak Raj, was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) in connection with an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the implementation, supervision, verification, generation and processing of claims under the HIMCARE scheme.

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Dr Janak Raj appeared before the SIT at the SV&ACB headquarters in Shimla today and was questioned for several hours. In a statement issued later, the SIT alleged that he did not fully cooperate with the investigation and that his replies to several questions were “evasive, vague and lacking in specific particulars” that could be immediately verified.

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The SIT said Dr Janak Raj either expressed lack of knowledge or failed to provide clear and specific explanations on several issues relating to matters that fell within the supervisory domain of the Medical Superintendent.

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“As satisfactory and complete explanations were not forthcoming on several material aspects during the questioning, a detailed questionnaire has been served upon Dr Janak Raj requiring him to furnish specific information and explanations,” the SIT said. He has sought one week’s time to submit his written replies.

According to the SIT, the preliminary inquiry has brought to light alleged lapses and irregularities involving officials and other stakeholders entrusted with the implementation, supervision, verification and processing of HIMCARE claims at the IGMC.

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The inquiry has also found that the tendering and procurement process at the IGMC was not comprehensively reviewed after 2018 and that higher rates were allegedly charged in several instances. The SIT is examining procurement and financial records to ascertain how such rates continued and fix individual responsibility, if any.

During questioning, Dr Janak Raj was confronted with specific issues relating to the period when he served as Senior Medical Superintendent and the supervisory, administrative and financial responsibilities attached to the post.

However, speaking to the media after appearing before the SIT, Dr Janak Raj denied the allegation that he had not cooperated with the investigators. He said he had answered all questions and discharged his duties as Medical Superintendent by ensuring that needy patients received benefits under the scheme. “All the records are available at the IGMC,” he said.

He also demanded that the inquiry be conducted by a sitting High Court judge instead of the Vigilance Bureau. Alleging political vendetta, he criticised the government for statements about men allegedly undergoing uterus-related operations under HIMCARE.

“Making this statement is an insult to all doctors working in the IGMC. Does the government want to say that all the doctors working in IGMC are corrupt?” he asked.

Dr Janak Raj said he would upload the entire questionnaire served on him by the SIT on his social media account to let people know what the Vigilance Bureau had asked him.