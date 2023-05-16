Himcare scheme launched for jail inmates, registration begins

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched the Himcare scheme for jail inmates by providing Himcare cards to the prisoners at the Model Central Jail, Kanda, here.

He also presided over the launch of the Integrated STI, HIV, TB, Hepatitis (ISHTH) campaign in prisons and other closed settings at the Kanda jail. “The registration of inmates under the scheme has been initiated and the state government will cover the cost of premium for jail inmates,” he said.

Plans were underway to introduce a scheme aimed at educating the children residing in Bal Sudhar Grih of the state, he added.

He said the ISHTH campaign aimed at screening and treating 3,218 inmates of 14 jails in the state and 1,278 inmates of juvenile homes, nari niketan and drug rehabilitation centres. The exercise would be completed across the state by June 14.

The CM said it was felt that the jail inmates were deprived of the benefits of the Himcare scheme and they often faced paucity of funds for treatment during illness.

The Health Department would provide free counselling, treatment and medicines for HIV, TB, STI and hepatitis to the jail inmates during the campaign, he said.

“The government is making all-out efforts to eradicate these diseases and was moving forward to achieve the target of eliminating AIDS by 2030,” said the CM. The government was ensuring proper care of HIV-infected persons by providing free medicines to them at six antiretroviral centres, besides financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month and free bus pass facility for treatment.

The CM honoured the winners of the AIDS awareness competition organised for the jail inmates. Rakesh Kumar stood first, Swarnajit Kaur second while Hitesh Sablaik ranked third.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the government was making efforts to improve health facilities for the prisoners. Public Works Minister Minister Vikramaditya Singh said bringing the prisoners into the mainstream of the society and making them responsible citizens was the need of the hour.