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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himcare scheme to be insurance based with up to Rs 10 lakh cashless treatment: Dharmani

Himcare scheme to be insurance based with up to Rs 10 lakh cashless treatment: Dharmani

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani addresses a public meeting in Bilaspur on Friday.
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The state government is working to enhance healthcare access by transforming the ‘Himcare’ scheme into an insurance-based model that offers cashless treatment facility of up to Rs 10 lakh. The scheme will be launched on October 2, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing a public meeting at Dadhol and Paplah gram panchayats in the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district on Friday. He also interacted with residents of 14 gram panchayats and explained to them the objectives of the Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar scheme, eligibility criteria and the facilities provided under it.

Dharmani said that 80,000 families in the state had never received the benefits of the IRDP or BPL schemes and these would be enlisted now. He added that identifying such families and bringing them under the ambit of government assistance was a significant step towards systemic transformation. The scheme aimed to support needy families, which, for various reasons, had remained deprived of the benefits of welfare schemes until now. He asserted that the scheme included provisions for providing eligible families with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500, free electricity up to 300 units and financial support for house construction.

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The minister urged the panchayat representatives to ensure the identification of eligible families in their areas so that no needy person was deprived of the benefits of the scheme. He directed the officials concerned and public representatives to ensure the registration of the eligible families before September 20.

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Dharmani said that the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana was launched to secure the future of orphaned children. “The government has adopted 6,000 orphans in the state while Dr YS Parmar Vidyarathi Rin Yojana provides loans up to Rs 20 lakh at an annual interest rate of one per cent for higher education.

He said that the state government was working with a vision of systemic transformation and its benefits would reach every section of society. Later, the minister listened to public grievances at Dhadhol and Paplah villages.

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