Himchal witnesses light to moderate rain

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

The local MeT office has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places in the state on May 20 and 21 as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from May 19.

Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the state today. Rajgarh received 39 mm of rain followed by Karsog 25 mm, Kufri 21 mm, Pachhad 18 mm, Tinder and Solan 14 mm each, Khadrala and Banjar 13 mm each, Chaupal 12 mm, Jubbal, Gaggal and Kandaghat 11 mm each, Shimla 10 mm, Narkanda, Bharmaur, Kumarsen and Bhuntar 9 mm each, Gohar, Shillaro and Rampur 8 mm each, Seobagh and Jogindernagar 7 mm each, Dharamsala 6 mm and Theog, Nagrota Suriyan, Sarahan, Bajura and Dharmpur 5 mm each.

The maximum day temperatures decreased and Una was hottest during the day at 41.2 degree C while Keylong was coldest at night with a low of 4.7 degree C.