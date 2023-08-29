Himland road stretch finally opened for heavy vehicles

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 28

The point near Himland on the Circular Road has been opened for heavy vehicles. It was blocked for traffic many days back due to a landslide and a ‘dangerous’ multi-storeyed building right above the landslide site. While smaller vehicles were allowed to ply through this point a few days after the landslide, the movement of heavy vehicle continued to be restricted till today.

“We have allowed one heavy vehicle at a time to cross through this point,” said Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi.

Even as the movement of heavy vehicles has been allowed, there’s a concern among residents over the status of the building, especially because there’s St Edwards School just next to the landslide site. “The building is safe. It has been examined by the expert committee made by the government and also by a PWD Executive Engineer. They found that there’s no major safety issue with the building,” the DC said.

Nevertheless, as a precautionary measure, the administration has asked St Edwards management to keep the front area and playgrounds out of bounds for children in case there’s some emergency situation because of the building. “Also, the school management has asked to shit the entrance to the school to the other side,” the DC said.

