Himotkarsh Parishad honours martyrs at 51st annual function

Voluntary organisation Himotkarsh Parishad honoured the family members of two Army soldiers from Una district who made the supreme sacrifice while serving in the line of duty during the past year. The citations and awards were presented by the Chairman of the Scheduled Caste Commission, Kuldip Kumar, at the 51st Annual Function of the Parishad held in Una.

Gunner Dilwar Khan, a resident of Gharvasada village in the Bangana Subdivision, was serving with the 28 Rashtriya Rifles in Kupwara. On July 24, 2024, during a firefight, he neutralised a terrorist before laying down his life in the operation. He was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra on January 26 this year. Dilwar Khan’s father, Karam Deen, received the honour on his behalf during the event.

Sepoy Kulvinder Singh, hailing from Pandoga village and posted with the 4 Dogra Regiment, also made the ultimate sacrifice while combating a devastating fire at the Jammu Army base. His wife, Kanchan, and sons, Ayansh and Arnav, were felicitated during the function.

Advertisement

The Parishad also recognised the academic achievements of students by honouring the toppers of various degree courses from Himachal Pradesh University in the recent examinations. Additionally, the first ten toppers of classes 10 and 12 from the Himachal Pradesh Education Board, who are from Una district, were awarded cash prizes, citations and medals.

In his address, Kuldip Kumar praised Himotkarsh Parishad for its selfless service to humanity. The event began with Parishad President Jitender Kanwar presenting the annual report of the organisation.