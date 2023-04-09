HIMUDA drops plan to develop housing colony in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 8

The Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has dropped the plan to develop a housing colony on 623 kanals it had acquired at Nargota village, near here, during the stint of the Virbhadra Singh government.

Tourist village planned A proposal has been mooted to develop a tourist village in that area

Land will be allotted to private parties for developing various facilities for tourists on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis

There is another proposal to develop huts in a forest area adjoining the HIMUDA land for eco-tourism

According to sources, a proposal has now been mooted to develop a tourist village there. Land will be allotted to private parties for developing five-star hotels, street food lanes, amusement parks and other recreational facilities on the build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. There is another proposal to develop huts in a forest area adjoining the HIMUDA land for eco-tourism.

The move is in line with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s vision of making Kangra the tourism capital of the state.

HIMUDA CEO RK Purthi says that the authority is now planning to develop a tourist village on that land.

The move, however, has disappointed people who wanted to own houses under the earlier project. Harish Sharma of Dharamsala says there is no planned colony in Dharamsala where people can buy residential plots. Most of the development around Dharamsala is happening in a haphazard manner.

“It is good that the government is planning to develop a tourist village near Dharamsala. However, HIMUDA should also develop planned townships to meet the growing demand for such residential areas,” he says.

The sources say many persons from other states who are employed in various institutes, including the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), are facing difficulties in finding suitable accommodation for themselves.

The sources say that HIMUDA has not been able to develop planned colonies in the state as most of the common land is categorised as forestland.