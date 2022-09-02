Himurja gets 3 runners-up awards

Shimla, September 1

Himurja, the state government’s nodal agency for renewable energy programmes, has been awarded with three runners-up awards by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

It bagged the awards for installing the second highest number of solar street lights till March 31 this year, for installing the second highest small hydro power installed capacity and the highest small hydro power capacity during 2021-22.

The awards were received by Himurja CEO Rahul Kumar at Willingdon Island Kochi, Kerala on the occasion of the eighth foundation day of the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States.

“Himurja has so far installed 90 small hydroelectric projects with the installed capacity of 334.25 MW.

All these projects are up to 5 MW capacity,” said a Himurja spokesperson.

He added that the agency had installed the 2,24,086 solar streetlights though gram panchayats across the state.

