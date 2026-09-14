Hindi Pakhwada creates literary interest among students

Hindi Pakhwada–2026 was inaugurated with enthusiasm at Government Degree College, Rewalsar, in Mandi district. The college’s Hindi Department, in collaboration with the Hindi Language Promotion Committee, organised a series of literary and creative competitions on the opening day of the fortnight-long celebration. The programme aims to promote the Hindi language and literature while encouraging creativity and cultural awareness among students.

A large number of students took part in the competitions and showcased their linguistic skills, imagination and creative abilities. The activities gave them an opportunity to express their thoughts and ideas through different forms of literary and artistic expression.

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The competitions held on the opening day included slogan writing, Hindi calligraphy, poster making, essay writing, poetry writing and letter writing. Through these activities, students presented their views on a range of contemporary, social, cultural, educational and national issues. The competitions encouraged creative expression and helped students build confidence, improve their writing skills, develop originality of thought and gain a deeper appreciation of Hindi.

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Addressing the participants, Dr Kuldeep Kumar, Assistant Professor in the Hindi Department and Adviser to the Hindi Language Promotion Committee, highlighted the growing importance of Hindi in contemporary society. He said Hindi was no longer confined to communication and literature, but had also emerged as an important language in employment, professional communication and career development. He emphasised that proficiency in Hindi contributed to students’ overall personality development and could open new opportunities in their academic and professional careers.

Officiating Principal Dr Brajnandan appreciated the efforts of the Hindi Department, the Hindi Language Promotion Committee and the participating students in making the inaugural day successful. He said literary and cultural activities of this nature helped students develop a positive attitude towards language, literature and Indian cultural traditions. He expressed confidence that the Hindi Pakhwada celebrations would encourage students to explore their creative potential and strengthen their connection with Hindi as a language of knowledge, expression and cultural identity.

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The programme was conducted with the active participation and cooperation of Prof Mehar Chand, Prof Mahender Singh, Prof Yash Pal, Prof Suraj Mani, Prof Ramneek Sharma, the entire non-teaching staff, members of the newly constituted executive body of the Hindi Language Promotion Committee and students of the college.

The Hindi Department said the celebrations would continue with a variety of literary and cultural programmes.

The enthusiastic participation of students on the opening day reflected their keen interest in Hindi language and literature. The celebrations are expected to further encourage students to use Hindi creatively and confidently while promoting literary awareness, cultural values and a renewed appreciation for the language.