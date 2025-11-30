Hindu bodies protest against government for allowing 'namaz' at Sanjauli mosque

The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti and the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti today staged a protest against the state government for allowing prayers to be offered in a mosque at Sanjauli that court had declared as illegal. The protesters held a funeral procession at Sanjauli and burnt an effigy of the government outside the Sanjauli police station. They also raised slogans against the district administration and the government.

Advertisement

The samiti had asked the district administration to seal the mosque and disconnect its water and electricity supply. Its members had been sitting on a chain fast outside the Sanjauli police station.

Advertisement

Madan Thakur, co-convener of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, said that several persons offered prayers in the disputed structure this Friday though the administration have given assurance that prayers would not be allowed in the mosque. “This shows that the administration is not serious about the issue and is favouring one community while our demands are being ignored. It seems that efforts are being made to make this illegal mosque legal. Now, we have no expectations from the district administration and the state government in the matter,” he added.

Advertisement

Madan said that as per the previous meeting with the district administration, talks between a committee having members of the samiti and the district administration was slated to be held today but the samiti cancelled it as the administration did not form such a committee.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community has challenged the decision of the district court in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. A district court had in October upheld the decision of the Shimla Municipal Commissioner’s Court and issued directions for the demolition of the structure.

Advertisement

The samiti also announced that it had ended its chain fast and would now wait for the High Court’s order regarding the mosque. It threatened that it would intensify its agitation against the administration and the state government and launch a massive mass movement.