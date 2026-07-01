DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hire outsourced workers on contract: HPSEBL staff panel

Hire outsourced workers on contract: HPSEBL staff panel

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:36 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Joint Action Committee of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has urged the board management to frame a policy for engaging outsourced employees directly on contract, drawing inspiration from a similar initiative adopted by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to HPSEBL Chairman Prabodh Saxena, the committee stated that over 3,000 outsourced employees are currently working with the board through various outsourcing agencies and contractors under different designations. Many of these workers have been serving the organisation for several years and have gained valuable experience, technical skills and expertise in the functioning of the power utility.

Advertisement

The committee pointed out that these employees are performing crucial operational and maintenance duties across the generation, transmission and distribution wings, besides serving in allied offices. Despite their long years of dedicated service, they continue to face uncertainty over their employment and service conditions.

Advertisement

Seeking their direct engagement, the committee argued that adopting a policy similar to PSPCL would provide job security and dignity to the outsourced workforce.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts