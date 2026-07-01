Hire outsourced workers on contract: HPSEBL staff panel

The Joint Action Committee of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has urged the board management to frame a policy for engaging outsourced employees directly on contract, drawing inspiration from a similar initiative adopted by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

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In a letter addressed to HPSEBL Chairman Prabodh Saxena, the committee stated that over 3,000 outsourced employees are currently working with the board through various outsourcing agencies and contractors under different designations. Many of these workers have been serving the organisation for several years and have gained valuable experience, technical skills and expertise in the functioning of the power utility.

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The committee pointed out that these employees are performing crucial operational and maintenance duties across the generation, transmission and distribution wings, besides serving in allied offices. Despite their long years of dedicated service, they continue to face uncertainty over their employment and service conditions.

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Seeking their direct engagement, the committee argued that adopting a policy similar to PSPCL would provide job security and dignity to the outsourced workforce.