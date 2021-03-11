Historians must bring truth to light: Himachal minister

Hamirpur, August 9
Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar addressed the concluding session of the two-day national seminar on the life and contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose organised at Government College here today. He said, “It is the responsibility of the historians to bring truth to light so that the coming generations could understand the value of freedom.”
He said that those communities and religions perished that did not preserve their history. He added that there were many unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle who need to be identified and recorded in history books.
Kanwar said that rewriting facts about Netaji’s life was a serious subject that requires in-depth research. He said, “It was Netaji’s call for freedom that led to a revolt in the British army and eventually compelled the foreign rulers to leave the country.”
Principal of the college Anju Batta Sehgal said that the seminar brought many facts to light that were unknown to many. She added that the college would continue to organise such seminars to update students about the new findings in various subjects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...