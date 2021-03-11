Historians must bring truth to light: Himachal minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 9

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar addressed the concluding session of the two-day national seminar on the life and contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose organised at Government College here today. He said, “It is the responsibility of the historians to bring truth to light so that the coming generations could understand the value of freedom.”

He said that those communities and religions perished that did not preserve their history. He added that there were many unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle who need to be identified and recorded in history books.

Kanwar said that rewriting facts about Netaji’s life was a serious subject that requires in-depth research. He said, “It was Netaji’s call for freedom that led to a revolt in the British army and eventually compelled the foreign rulers to leave the country.”

Principal of the college Anju Batta Sehgal said that the seminar brought many facts to light that were unknown to many. She added that the college would continue to organise such seminars to update students about the new findings in various subjects.

