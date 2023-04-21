Historic Chamba Chowgan reopens

Chamba: District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan issued orders to reopen the historic Chowgan of Chamba for public on Thursday. People will now be able to enjoy morning and evening walks, strolling and sitting in the Chowgan. It is closed in November for maintenance and reopened in April every year.
