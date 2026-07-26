Historic Minjar Fair begins in Chamba today under tight security

The stage is set for the week-long International Minjar Fair 2026, one of Himachal Pradesh's most celebrated cultural festivals, with the historic event beginning in Chamba on Sunday. The district administration has completed all arrangements, including security, traffic management and cultural programmes, officials said on Saturday.

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Addressing a press conference, Chamba Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mehra said all logistical and security preparations had been completed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

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The fair will feature eight cultural evenings showcasing renowned singers and local artistes. Ishant Bhardwaj will perform on the opening day on July 26, followed by Sunil Rana (July 27), Kuldeep Sharma (July 28), Yasser Desai (July 29), Ankush Bhardwaj (July 30), Jassie Gill and Babbal Rai (July 31), Asees Kaur (August 1), and Gippy Grewal on the concluding cultural evening on August 2. Alongside these performances, several folk artistes from the state and other parts of the country will present traditional programmes to promote the region's rich cultural heritage.

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This year's fair will also introduce several new attractions, including a Self-Help Group (SHG) fair with 16 stalls displaying and selling locally made products. A Natti dance competition involving SHG women and Anganwadi workers will be held on the opening day, with the winning team receiving a cash prize of Rs 51,000. Other highlights include the Miss Minjar Queen contest, anti-drug awareness street plays under the Anti-Chitta campaign, a book fair, a health camp, and a legal services camp offering free legal advice.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said elaborate security arrangements had been made for the festival. The fair venue has been divided into four security sectors, with around 650 police personnel deployed. Dedicated anti-eve-teasing squads, anti-drug teams and intelligence units will remain on duty throughout the event.

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Parking has been arranged at the Police Ground, Bargah. Vehicular movement towards the main town from Bharmour Chowk will remain prohibited after 4 pm during the fair. CCTV cameras have been installed to strengthen surveillance, and a police control room has been set up at Chaugan No 1. People can contact emergency helplines 112 and 1930 if required.

Believed to be more than 1,000 years old, the Minjar Fair is one of Himachal Pradesh's oldest and most significant festivals. It celebrates the maize harvest, local deities and historical victories through colourful processions, music and traditional rituals symbolising prosperity and gratitude for a bountiful harvest.

The week-long celebrations will conclude with the traditional offering of the sacred Minjar—a silk tassel representing maize blossoms—into the Ravi river, a ritual that draws thousands of devotees and visitors from across the country.