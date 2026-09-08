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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hit by landslides, Kangra valley train services to take two more weeks to resume

Hit by landslides, Kangra valley train services to take two more weeks to resume

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A portion of the railway track near Jawalamukhi and Copper Lahar was damaged after boulders and debris fell on it following torrential rain.
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The restoration of train services on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge railway line, the lifeline of the Kangra valley, is likely to take at least two more weeks. The railway authorities had earlier hoped to restore services on the entire route by mid-September. However, extensive damage caused by heavy monsoonal rains and landslides has delayed the process. According to railway officials, a portion of the track near Jawalamukhi and Copper Lahar was damaged after heavy boulders and debris rolled down the hillside following torrential rain. The debris blocked the railway track and damaged parts of the rail infrastructure, affecting train movement along the route.

Officials said that the restoration work, including clearing of the debris and repairing the damaged track, was expected to take around two weeks. Only after the repair work was completed and the track was declared safe would the trains be allowed to operate normally between Pathankot and Jogindernagar.

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The disruption in services has caused considerable inconvenience to residents, students, government employees and tourists, who depend on the railway for affordable connectivity between different parts of Kangra district and Pathankot.

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The Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line has remained particularly vulnerable during the monsoon season. In recent years, train services on the historic route have frequently been disrupted by landslides, falling boulders and damage to the track caused by heavy rainfall.

This year, prolonged and intense monsoon activity has again exposed the vulnerability of the railway network in the hill district. Residents have expressed concern over repeated disruptions and demanded that vulnerable stretches of the track be permanently strengthened to prevent prolonged suspension of train operations during the rainy season.

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Jammu Railway PRO Rajvendra said that the restoration work was being carried out on a war footing. He added that the railway authorities were making all efforts to complete the repair and clearance work at the earliest. He expressed hope that train services on the entire Pathankot-Jogindernagar route would be restored by the end of September.

The railway line, which passes through scenic areas of the Kangra valley, is also an important attraction for tourists. The repeated suspension of services during the monsoon has therefore raised concerns among local residents and tourism stakeholders, who feel that a more permanent solution is needed to protect the track from recurring landslides.

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